Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield will play in the Senior Bowl on Saturday, though it may just be for as little as one series, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Legwold.

The Oklahoma Sooners standout had a strong week of practices at the college all-star showcase in Mobile, Alabama, but he was noncommittal about whether he would play in Saturday's game.

The MMQB's Robert Klemko first reported that Mayfield had decided to play.

Baker Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 after throwing for 43 touchdown passes with only six interceptions. Photo by Glenn Andrews/USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield was selected as the most outstanding quarterback of the week, despite showing up just in time for the first practice session Tuesday because of a health issue with his mother. Analysts widely praised him for his command of the huddle and energy on the field as much as the skills he displayed.

"Taking control of the huddle, being able to verbalize and let the guys know that I know what I'm doing back there," Mayfield said of where he made his greatest strides during the week. "And I think I made progress with my footwork under center, which has been the biggest challenge for me. Getting used to that, getting back under center, taking drops and the play-fakes and whatnot."

Mayfield measured in at 6 feet, 3/8 of an inch, and his hand span was 9.5 inches -- solid numbers, given his official size was a question mark heading into the week.

He is part of the North squad, coached by the Denver Broncos' staff, which is significant since they have the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL draft and are in the market for a quarterback.

The loaded North roster also includes quarterbacks Josh Allen and Tanner Lee.

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk was also on the North roster, but his representatives told the Seattle Times that he withdrew from the game Friday so he could attend funeral services for former teammate Tyler Hilinski.

Services for Hilinski, who died by suicide on Jan. 16, will be held Saturday afternoon in La Verne, California.