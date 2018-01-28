Oklahoma landed a commitment from Drake Stoops, the son of former coach Bob Stoops, as a preferred walk-on in early January. The Sooners have now landed yet another Stoops, as Isaac, the twin brother of Drake, has also committed as a walk-on.

Isaac played both ways for Norman North High School in Norman, Oklahoma, and had four pass breakups to go with one interception. He played on offense for the first time this past season and had 45 catches for 916 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Stoops twins produced 27 touchdowns on offense and nearly 2,000 yards through the air between the two of them.

Similar to his brother, Drake, Isaac turned down scholarship offers, choosing instead to play for his father's former school. Isaac had scholarship offers from Army, Central Oklahoma, Drake and a few others but is off to Norman to be a Sooner.

The twin boys add to Oklahoma's recruiting class that is currently ranked No. 9 overall with 23 commitments, 10 of which are ESPN 300 prospects.