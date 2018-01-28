Stanford running back Bryce Love won the Lombardi Award, given to the top Division I football player based on performance, leadership, character and resilience.

Love was a Heisman Trophy runner-up to Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield last season, running for 162.9 yards per game and 8.04 per carry. He played the last month of the season through a nagging sprained ankle that forced him to miss one game.

The Lombardi was presented Saturday night at Lone Star College in Houston.

Other finalists were Mayfield, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, and Iowa State linebacker Joel Lanning, who also played some quarterback for the Cyclones.