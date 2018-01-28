Texas A&M has been looking for momentum on the recruiting trail since the hire of Jimbo Fisher.

The Aggies got it on Sunday -- but not from the Class of 2018.

Brian Williams, the No. 13-ranked junior in the country, committed to Texas A&M over Texas, Stanford and Notre Dame, becoming the first big get for Fisher since he took over in College Station.

The No. 1-ranked junior class safety in the country committed after a visit to Texas A&M on Saturday, just weeks after naming Texas, Stanford and Notre Dame his top three during the Under Armour Future 50 event in Orlando, Florida.

Fisher's transition class to sign in February will be hard pressed to finish in the top 20, but the verbal by Williams could open the floodgates for the Aggies in 2019.

Texas A&M's 2019 class already boasts commitments from ESPN Jr. 300 quarterback Grant Gunnell and ESPN Jr. 300 receiver Chase Lane out of the Houston area, along with Williams.

With momentum now growing, the Aggies could be in line for a top-10 class with more than 20 ESPN Jr. 300 targets on the board, including No. 5 overall Kenyon Green, No. 10 Jordan Whittington, No. 41 Jalen Curry, No. 42 (and Oklahoma verbal) Austin Stogner, No. 68 Tyler Johnson and No. 70 Marcus Stripling.