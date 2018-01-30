Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy announced Monday that he has added Duke defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to his staff.

Knowles, the Blue Devils' defensive coordinator since 2010, replaces Glenn Spencer, who was fired as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator earlier this month.

Under Knowles last season, Duke ranked third in the ACC in scoring defense and fourth in total defense.

Before arriving at Duke, Knowles was the head coach at Cornell, his alma mater.

Besides Knowles, Gundy announced five other additions to his staff, including Ursinus College defensive coordinator Shane Eachus.