Two Nebraska football players were recently hospitalized after suffering from overextertion during a workout, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey and defensive lineman Dylan Owen received treatment for rhabdomyolysis, a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure. They have both been released to rejoin the team, coach Scott Frost told the newspaper.

"I want to make sure people understand that the health of our players is always going to be our primary concern," Frost told the Journal Star. "It's been kind of a scary deal, and both kids are doing fine now."

In January 2017, three Oregon players were hospitalized and treated for the condition, leading to the suspension for one month of strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde.

Lindsey, an elite recruit out of Las Vegas in the Class of 2017, recorded 12 catches as a true freshman last season. Owen played as a reserve last fall as a junior.

Lindsey recently asked for "condolences and prayers for my health" in a message on Twitter.

Athletes are known to be at higher risk for rhabdomyolysis after resuming intense workouts following a break in activity. Nebraska recently began conditioning drills under new strength coach Zach Duval, who followed Frost from UCF to Nebraska in December. The Cornhuskers did not qualify for a bowl game after a 4-8 finish last fall.

"Anything that happens in our program is ultimately my responsibility," Frost said. "Our strength coach and training room were coordinating to do absolutely the best they could to make sure the transition went smooth, but two kids exerted themselves too far."

Frost said some of the initial workout plans this month, while intense, were reduced in time after an evaluation of players' physical condition.