Alabama backup tight end Major Tennison was arrested and charged with second-degree marijuana possession in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday.

The freshman from Flint, Texas, caught two passes for 30 yards this past season.

A former four-star prospect, he appeared in five games.

Tennison was booked in Tuscaloosa County Jail early Wednesday morning. The charge of second-degree possession of marijuana is considered to be a small amount for personal use.