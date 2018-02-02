Miami Hurricanes quarterback Evan Shirreffs is appealing the athletic department's decision to restrict where he is allowed to transfer, athletic director Blake James said Thursday.

Shirreffs, the backup to Malik Rosier last season, announced in January that he intends to transfer once he graduates in May.

On Wednesday, Shirreffs' high school football recruiting page posted a notice on Twitter saying Shirreffs was unhappy that Miami wouldn't allow him transfer to any ACC school or the five nonconference opponents scheduled in 2018 and 2019 (Florida, LSU, FIU, Toledo, Central Michigan).

Though Shirreffs would be a graduate transfer, he would need Miami to certify in writing that it has no objection to him being granted an exception to the transfer-residence requirement, James said. It has been a long-standing athletic department policy to restrict transfers from attending conference schools and future nonconference opponents, according to the athletic director.

Shirreffs has appealed Miami's decision, James said, and will have a hearing next week in front of a non-athletic committee, and both sides will make their case.

James said that Miami's transfer policy is made clear to all student-athletes on campus.

"We've always been consistent in our policy," he said. "Whether we are talking about a football player or soccer player or any other sport. We don't think it's fair to start making exceptions."

Shirreffs played in three career games, all last season, going 2-of-7 for 16 yards.