          Hawai'i QB Dru Brown to transfer to Oklahoma State, eligible for '18

          2:08 AM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          Hawai'i quarterback Dru Brown tweeted Saturday night that he is going to Oklahoma State for his final season.

          As a graduate transfer, Brown will be eligible for the 2018 season.

          A two-year starter for Hawai'i, Brown passed for 2,785 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

          With Cowboys' four-year starter Mason Rudolph gone, Brown will have a terrific chance to win the starting job in Stillwater. He will compete with former walk-on Taylor Cornelius, sophomore Keondre Wudtee and blue-chip incoming freshman Spencer Sanders, who was the top-rated high school quarterback coming out of the state of Texas this year.

