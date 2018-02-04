Hawai'i quarterback Dru Brown tweeted Saturday night that he is going to Oklahoma State for his final season.

Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.

Matthew 7:7



Grateful for the opportunity to play for Oklahoma State University in my final season #HumbleBeginnings #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/yR4PGluOxz — Dru Brown (@dbrownTNDO) February 4, 2018

As a graduate transfer, Brown will be eligible for the 2018 season.

A two-year starter for Hawai'i, Brown passed for 2,785 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

With Cowboys' four-year starter Mason Rudolph gone, Brown will have a terrific chance to win the starting job in Stillwater. He will compete with former walk-on Taylor Cornelius, sophomore Keondre Wudtee and blue-chip incoming freshman Spencer Sanders, who was the top-rated high school quarterback coming out of the state of Texas this year.