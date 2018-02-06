Former Georgia starting quarterback Jacob Eason is officially transferring to Washington.

The move had been widely expected for weeks and was announced by Washington's Twitter account for football recruiting.

Eason himself took to Twitter to share the official news.

Good to be home!! #PurpleReign — Jacob Eason (@skinnyqb10) February 6, 2018

Eason is from nearby Lake Stevens, Washington, and was the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2015. He was the top-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2016.

Eason started as a true freshman for the Bulldogs, but lost his job early this season after he was sidelined by a knee injury and true freshman Jake Fromm played well in his absence.

Due to NCAA transfer rules, Eason must sit out the 2018 season, but should be well positioned to compete for the job to replace Jake Browning in 2019. The Huskies signed two four-star quarterbacks, Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff, during the early signing period in December and also have scholarship quarterbacks Daniel Bridge-Gadd and Jake Haener on the roster.

Eason threw for 2,430 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2016 and attempted just seven passes in 2017. After he sits out, Eason will have two years of eligibility remaining.