USC has extended coach Clay Helton's contract through the 2023, the school announced Tuesday.

"We have lofty goals at USC and Clay can get us to those goals," athletic director Lynn Swann said in a statement. "He has shown that he can lead our team with integrity and stability and that he has the ability to win conference and national championships. I am happy with the job Clay has done so far. He has made good progress and is moving our program forward.

"Winning national championships is a process and Clay has built a championship foundation through consistently successful recruiting, hiring outstanding assistant coaches and providing a vision for our program."

In two full seasons as the head coach, Helton has guided the Trojans to a 21-6 record, which includes a win in the Rose Bowl (2016 season) and a Pac-12 title (2017). He took over as the interim coach after Steve Sarkisian was fired during the 2015 season, and was permanently given the job by former athletic director Pat Haden at the end of the regular season following a Pac-12 South Division title.

"Coaching at USC has been the most special opportunity of my life and I am so pleased to continue the journey toward championships here," Helton said in a statement. "I would like to thank President Max Nikias, Athletic Director Lynn Swann and the USC administration for the tremendous opportunity that they have given to me and my staff. All of us associated with the USC football program are extremely fortunate to have the level of support provided to us here."

Helton's 21 wins over the past two seasons are the most ever for a USC coach in their first two seasons and he is 16-0 at the Coliseum. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.