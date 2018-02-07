TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois won't be healthy enough to fully participate in spring practice as he rehabs a knee injury, coach Willie Taggart told ESPN on Tuesday.

Francois tore the patellar tendon in his left knee in the season opener against Alabama last season and missed the rest of the year. Though he might be able to participate in 7-on-7 work, Francois won't be fully cleared to participate until fall practice.

That means Florida State will have two healthy scholarship quarterbacks available for the spring. Even when Francois returns, Taggart said he will have an open competition to determine the starter. James Blackman, who replaced Francois last season, will be back, along with redshirt freshman Bailey Hockman.

"They've all got to compete for it," Taggart said. "That's the beauty of coming in as a new coach: You see the guy who really wants it or who wants you to give it to him. We're not going to win with a guy who wants us to give it to him. We want a guy who's going to be highly competitive and not allow anyone to take their job. We're always going to make it highly competitive while we're here. He's going to have an opportunity when he comes into training camp. In spring ball, he might be able to do 7-on-7, he just won't be able to run around as much as we'd like him to. But he can still get some work in, which will be big for him."

Francois made headlines several weeks ago, when he called police to his home after a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. Taggart said Francois called him immediately to tell him what happened. According to an incident report, Francois called police and told them his ex-girlfriend "was in his home, breaking things and tearing up his room."

The woman told police Francois broke down the bedroom door, picked her up, threw her onto the ground and cut her forearm. No one was charged in the incident.

"What he did was being tough enough to walk away, rather than trying to be tough and feeling you need to show your manhood," Taggart said. "It was a good example for our football team how to handle things and how it could easily have gone the other way really quick. ... He got past it, and we've got to learn and move forward."

Taggart said he has been talking to Francois since the moment he was hired in December about being a better leader for his team. Francois was not on the sideline for the Delaware State game in November because he asked to go home, a move that drew scrutiny toward the end of last season.

"I told him, if you're going to be the quarterback on a team that I'm coaching, those things can't ever happen again," Taggart said. "You've got to be a guy that players want to get behind and play for and that was high school Harry what you pulled. I don't care who you're mad at, you don't do that to your teammates."

Then when Taggart arrived in Tallahassee, he saw Francois wasn't in meetings.

"For me, I don't care if you are hurt. You're in there with your guys, especially the quarterback," Taggart said. "I just felt like he wasn't told to do those things or wasn't held accountable. ... From day one we've been talking about leadership, how to carry himself and how people look at him. I tell him, look, you and myself, things go bad, everybody's going to look at us. Things go good, they're going to give us credit. It's what we signed up for. So we've got to watch ourselves, what we do, what we say, what we tweet, and every time I see him, he knows whenever he sees me coming around the corner he's probably going to get nothing football. It's going to be leadership-wise or what have you done today to build your teammates up."

Taggart said that since his arrival, he has seen Francois change.

"He's got a great attitude," Taggart said. "He's been doing everything we ask him to."