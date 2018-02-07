Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano says he has no plans to leave the Buckeyes.

"At the end of the day, my family and myself love it here," Schiano said on Wednesday.

Head coach Urban Meyer said Schiano has turned down multiple overtures from NFL teams. Schiano has most recently been considered as a potential replacement for former New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who left to take the Detroit Lions head-coaching job this week.

Greg Schiano is staying on Urban Meyer's staff at Ohio State Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

"He's informed that he's 100 percent staying at Ohio State University," Meyer told reporters during a press conference on campus Wednesday. Meyer was previously scheduled to meet with reporters to discuss the team's new additions on national signing day.

Meyer also said he plans to sign a contract extension soon with Ohio State.

Schiano has coordinated Ohio State's defense for the past two years. The Buckeyes made it to the College Football Playoff in his first season and won a Big Ten Championship this past year. Schiano has previously been a head coach at both the college and pro level. He was a head coach at Rutgers for more than a decade and then coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL for two seasons.

Schiano was offered a head-coaching job at Tennessee this December before public backlash from Tennessee fans and others in the state caused the school to rescind its job offer.