New Nebraska head coach Scott Frost explains why the spring game is a great opportunity for incoming recruits to see Nebraska's fan base and environment. (0:54)

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska sold out its spring game this week in less than 26 hours, a byproduct of the rampant enthusiasm that surrounds the December hire of native son Scott Frost as coach.

The Cornhuskers announced the sellout on Wednesday, 90 minutes after seats went on sale to the general public. Tickets were made available to season-ticket holders on Tuesday morning. The school sold 57,342 tickets on the first day.

Memorial Stadium capacity is listed at 85,458. Tickets cost $10 for adults and were free for Nebraska students and children.

The Huskers have sold out 361 consecutive regular-season home games, an NCAA record. The April 21 scrimmage will mark the first spring sellout in Nebraska history.

"I want recruits to see that fanbase and see how excited people are and see that environment," Frost said Wednesday in an interview on ESPN2.

Nebraska has drawn crowds more than 60,000 for nine straight spring games and 78,312 last year to rank second nationally behind Ohio State's 80,149. The Buckeyes announced a sellout on the day before the game as portions of Ohio Stadium were closed because of construction. Spring attendance at Ohio State topped 100,000 in 2016 to set a national record.

Comparably, Alabama exceeded 90,000 in 2007, coach Nick Saban's first spring.

The existing record at Nebraska is 80,149, set in 2008, the first spring for former coach Bo Pelini.

Frost, a Nebraska native and quarterback of the Huskers' unbeaten 1997 team, directed UCF to a 13-0 finish in 2017. He won multiple national coach of the year honors. Nebraska finished 5-7 last season in Mike Riley's third year.