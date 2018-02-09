Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA.

Kempt, a former walk-on who emerged as the Cyclones' starter last season and helped the team to wins over Oklahoma and TCU, last month was granted an extension of his eligibility because of the circumstances surrounding his path to Iowa State. He began his career at Oregon State in 2013 before transferring to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas and then walking on at Iowa State in 2016.

Kyle Kempt earned the starting QB job last season after joining the Cyclones as a walk-on. Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports

"We alerted Kyle and our recruits when we received the clearance notification on Jan. 30," Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said in a prepared statement. "Since then, all of our efforts had been focused on our 2018 football team and recruiting. Kyle has established himself as a leader on our team and we are thrilled by the NCAA's decision to allow him to remain a Cyclone in 2018."

Kempt, who redshirted at Oregon State in 2013 and led the scout team in 2014 before transferring, had appeared in only two FBS games before the 2017 season. He went 5-3 as Iowa State's starter, earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors and set the school's single-season completion percentage record (66.3).

In announcing Kempt's return, Iowa State also confirmed the quarterback has been put on scholarship for the remainder of his Cyclones career.