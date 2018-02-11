Wide receiver Dacoven Bailey has been kicked off the Rutgers football team after he was charged with sexual assault in Texas.

A Rutgers spokesman told media outlets that Bailey had been dismissed from both the football team and university in January.

Bailey, 19, allegedly was one of four men to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl in Pilot Point, Texas, in July, as first reported by KXII in Sherman, Texas.

He was booked in Denton County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 29 and released the next day on $20,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Bailey had nine receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown for the Scarlet Knights last season.