USC receiver Joseph Lewis was arrested Monday on a felony domestic battery charge, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

Los Angeles County jail records show Lewis, 18, was booked at 7:45 p.m. ET. Bail was set at $50,000; Lewis was released at 3:59 a.m. ET on Tuesday, according to online records.

LAPD confirmed Monday morning it had opened an investigation into an alleged incident of domestic violence involving a USC student-athlete that occurred Sunday. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office in the next two days, according to LAPD officer Mike Lopez.

The department has no immediate plans to release details about the allegations, Lopez said.

California state law says Lewis' charge can be for a person who willfully inflicts corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon a victim who has, or previously had, a dating relationship. Punishment can range from a $6,000 fine to four years in state prison.

"USC takes all reports of domestic abuse seriously and is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation," USC said in a statement. "While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student has been suspended from all football-related activities. Student disciplinary records and student conduct proceedings are confidential at USC and protected by law."

Lewis, a Los Angeles native, was ESPN's No. 1-ranked receiver in the Class of 2017. He caught four passes for 39 yards as a true freshman this past season, but his role was expected to grow as USC replaces two of its top three receivers in 2018.