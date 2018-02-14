The University of New Mexico Board of Regents voted Tuesday to deny football coach Bob Davie's appeal of a 30-day suspension, which was the result of a university investigation into alleged misconduct in his program.

New Mexico spokeswoman Cinnamon Blair told ESPN that the regents voted to deny Davie's appeal during an executive session on Tuesday. She said it wasn't immediately clear when Davie would begin serving the 30-day suspension.

"They still haven't determined that," Blair said. "It would be an administrative decision made between the university president and athletics director."

Davie, a former Notre Dame coach and ESPN analyst, said in a statement released Friday that none of the three investigations conducted over a nine-month period found he violated any school policy.

"I fully cooperated in every respect and met multiple times with the investigators, but was never asked to meet with or provide information [to the Chicago law firm that conducted the last investigation]," Davie said.

Attorneys from the Chicago-based law firm Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose, who did not interview Davie, said in their report that they could not conclude that Davie or the other New Mexico coaches and staff members obstructed criminal or university investigations into alleged wrongdoing or attempted retaliation.

But the firm said in a report filed last month that senior university officials "should provide greater leadership and set a stronger tone of commitment to compliance with Title IX and with its own standards of conduct for all students or by its students."

Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose examined how football staff members responded to police or university investigations into three incidents of alleged sexual and physical assault by players, as well as allegations of whether coaches pressured injured players to play before medical staff had cleared them. The firm found "no evidence" to substantiate those allegations.

The Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose probe came after a university-commissioned investigation last fall by retired federal judge Bruce Black, who recommended additional review.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Thursday that he's expanding a separate investigation into the university's athletic department.

"We will never tolerate a university culture that denies students their basic rights through illegal discrimination or retaliation against those who report sexual misconduct," Balderas said in a statement.

Davie, 63, has coached the Lobos for the past six seasons and has a record of 30-45.

Information from ESPN college football reporter Adam Rittenberg was used in this report.