Two Ohio State assistant coaches are joining the $1 million club.

The Buckeyes released salary information on its assistant coaches Wednesday, and defensive coordinator Greg Schiano got a raise to $1.5 million a year -- up from $700,000 last year.

Ryan Day, head coach Urban Meyer's offensive coordinator/QB coach, got a raise to $1 million, up from $400,000 last season.

Ohio State finished 12-2 last season, won the Big Ten and beat USC in the Cotton Bowl.

Schiano had a season of success on the field and tumult off the field. He almost became the head coach at Tennessee in November before the hiring was quashed by outcry from fans and boosters who didn't like that Schiano's connection to the Jerry Sandusky scandal at Penn State. The fiasco resulted in the ouster of Tennessee athletic director John Currie.

Schiano, a former head coach at Rutgers and for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signed a one-year deal with Ohio State.

Ryan was also pursued for other positions, notably as head coach at Mississippi State and as an assistant with the Tennessee Titans. He signed a three-year deal.

According to Ohio State's release, there were 15 assistant coaches around the country making at least $1 million in salary in 2017.

Other coaches also got raises that took the total paid to assistants to $7.06 million.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson signed a one-year deal for $800,000, up from $650,000 last season.

Defensive assistant Alex Grinch, who joined the Buckeyes from Washington State in January, got a two-year deal at $800,000 a year.

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson got a two-year deal at $750,000 a year, up from $575,225.

Running backs coach Tony Alford got a two-year deal at $525,000 a year, up from $450,000.

Offensive line coach Greg Studrawa has a one-year deal for $500,000, up from $410,000.

Linebackers coach Bill Davis signed a one-year deal for $500,000 the same he made last season.

Wide receivers coach Zach Smith got a one-year deal for $340,000, up from $300,000.

Cornerbacks coach Taver Johnson got a two-year deal at $345,000 a year. He was hired on Tuesday.

Meyer was scheduled to make a base salary of $6.43 million in 2017.