Former Florida head coach Jim McElwain has signed a deal to join Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan as an assistant on offense.

"I'm excited to get back into it and am looking forward to going there and learning and helping Michigan get better," McElwain told ESPN.

McElwain said he's scheduled to start work on Sunday and will coach the Wolverines' receivers. He will also be involved in helping to coordinate the offense and preparing the weekly game plan.

McElwain replaces Dan Enos, who left after one month to go to Alabama as quarterbacks coach. Enos had been hired to coach the Wolverines' wide receivers.

At Florida, the 55-year-old McElwain became the first coach in SEC history to lead his team to the SEC championship game in each of his first two seasons in 2015 and 2016, but lost both times to Alabama.

Toward the end of the 2017 season following a 42-17 loss to Georgia, the Gators' third straight, McElwain was fired. Earlier that week, McElwain disclosed in his weekly news conference that members of his family had received death threats, but he declined to provide specifics to school officials because he didn't want to drag his family and others through further controversy.

Florida officials notified McElwain's agent that the university intended to fire McElwain for cause because he didn't alert school officials to the threats, but the two sides later reached a $7.5 million buyout. That buyout was unmitigated, meaning it won't be impacted by what McElwain is paid at Michigan.

Prior to taking the Florida job, McElwain resurrected Colorado State's program by leading the Rams to 18 wins over his last two seasons. McElwain was also the offensive coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban on both the 2009 and 2011 national championship teams.