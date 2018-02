Former Kansas State coach Jim Dickey, the first to take the Wildcats to a bowl, died Sunday at age 84.

Taking over in 1977, Dickey coached the Wildcats for eight seasons. In 1982, he led Kansas State to its first winning season in a dozen years while propelling the Wildcats to the Independence Bowl, their first-ever bowl appearance.

Dickey was named the Big Eight Coach of the Year that year.

He went 25-53-2 overall as Kansas State coach.