TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama coach Nick Saban has promoted Mike Locksley to offensive coordinator and Tosh Lupoi to defensive coordinator and hired two new assistants.

Saban announced the promotions Thursday along with the hiring of Dan Enos as quarterbacks coach and Craig Kuligowski as defensive line coach. Both will also be associate head coaches.

Locksley and Lupoi had both been co-coordinators for the defending national champions.

Enos is a former Arkansas offensive coordinator who had been hired by Michigan in January.

Kuligowski spent the past two seasons as the Miami Hurricanes' defensive line coach and assistant head coach.

Longtime running backs coach Burton Burns will become assistant athletic director for football.

Saban also announced other staffing changes.

Joe Pannunzio will take over as the Crimson Tide's running backs coach with Jeff Banks serving as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

New assistant Pete Golding will work with inside linebackers and serve as co-defensive coordinator while Josh Gattis will be co-offensive coordinator and work with the receivers.

Locksley replaces Brian Daboll, who left to join the Buffalo Bills staff. Lupoi replaces Jeremy Pruitt, who took over Tennessee's program.

"We are excited to be able to promote from within to fill our offensive and defensive coordinators positions," Saban said. "Both Tosh and Michael are tremendous football coaches who will do an excellent job leading their respective units."