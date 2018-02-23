Michigan and former offensive coordinator Tim Drevno have parted ways, a source confirmed to ESPN.com on Friday.

Drevno, a longtime assistant of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, had been the Wolverines' offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the past three seasons. His departure was first reported by The Wolverine Lounge.

It was a mutual decision, a source told ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

Michigan's offensive coaching staff has had several changes since the end of a 2017 season in which the Wolverines finished 91st nationally in points per game. Offensive line assistant coach Greg Frey left for a job at Florida State. Dan Enos, a former Arkansas offensive coordinator, joined the staff to coach wide receivers but left weeks later to take an associate head-coaching position at Alabama.

Former Florida head coach Jim McElwain officially took over as the wide receivers coach in Ann Arbor earlier this week. It's not clear yet who will assume some of the coordinator responsibilities previously held by Drevno.

Drevno's departure means that Michigan has a vacancy on its staff. A source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg that Ed Warinner will fill the opening and coach the offensive line. Michigan hired Warinner -- a former lineman coach at Ohio State and Notre Dame among other stops -- to a non-coaching analyst position in January.

Drevno first worked with Harbaugh in 2004 at the University of San Diego. They had worked together in 13 of the 14 seasons since then, coaching at San Diego, Stanford, the San Francisco 49ers and Michigan.