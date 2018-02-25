Former Arizona State cornerback Robbie Robinson was arrested Friday after he allegedly posted on social media that he wanted to "spray the stadium up."

He has been charged with suspicion of terroristic threats, disruption of an educational institution and possession of marijuana, police spokeswoman Katy Harris told The Arizona Republic. According to online jail records, he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Among myriad tweets sent Friday on an account with Robinson's name on it were posts about trying to buy a gun, claims that Arizona State fans were racist and a photo showing an apparent text exchange with an Arizona State University police officer.

Robinson appeared in 10 games as a freshman in 2016. He was credited with five tackles and an interception before leaving the team after the season and saying he planned to transfer.

He has not been enrolled at Arizona State for more than a year, according to The Arizona Republic.