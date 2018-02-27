        <
          Stanford QB K.J. Costello to miss spring practice

          Starting quarterback K.J. Costello will miss spring practice due to injury, Stanford coach David Shaw announced.

          The specifics of the injury were not provided; however, Costello is expected to return healthy for training camp. Sports Illustrated previously reported it was a hip injury.

          Shaw announced on signing day that the program's only other scholarship quarterback, Davis Mills, would also be out for spring practice due to a knee injury.

          Keller Chryst, who began the 2017 season as the starting quarterback, lost his job to Costello midway through the season. Chryst left the program and will pursue a graduate transfer opportunity.

          The only other quarterback on the roster is Jack Richardson, a walk-on from Salinas, Calif., who appeared in one game as a redshirt freshman in 2017, but has not thrown a pass in a game.

