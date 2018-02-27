The Los Angeles County district attorney's office has declined to file felony charges against USC wide receiver Joseph Lewis, according to a spokesman for the district attorney.

Lewis' case was referred to the Los Angeles City attorney's office, the spokesman said, and is being reviewed as a possible misdemeanor.

Lewis was arrested Feb. 12 on a felony domestic battery charge, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman. Police have not released details about the circumstances of the arrest.

In the wake of the arrest, USC suspended Lewis from all football-related activities and released the following statement:

"USC takes all reports of domestic abuse seriously and is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation. While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student has been suspended from all football-related activities. Student disciplinary records and student conduct proceedings are confidential at USC and protected by law."

Lewis, a Los Angeles native, was ESPN's No. 1-ranked receiver in the Class of 2017. He caught four passes for 39 yards as a true freshman this past season, but his role was expected to grow as USC replaces two of its top three receivers in 2018.