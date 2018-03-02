Former Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst is headed to Tennessee as a graduate transfer.

Chryst, who started 13 games for the Cardinal in the past two seasons, announced his decision Thursday night on Twitter. He's set to graduate from Stanford in June and will be eligible immediately for the Vols.

Chryst went 6-0 as Stanford's starter in 2016 and opened the 2017 campaign as the top quarterback, but he lost his job to redshirt freshman K.J. Costello midway through the season. He passed for 1,926 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons with the Cardinal. Chryst, the son of Denver Broncos assistant Geep Chryst and nephew of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, announced last month that he would be leaving Stanford.

Chryst will compete with Jarrett Guarantano and Will McBride this spring at Tennessee, where new head coach Jeremy Pruitt takes over.