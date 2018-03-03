Rice defensive end Blain Padgett was found dead in his apartment Friday, the school confirmed. He was 21.

"Our team is devastated by this news," Rice coach Mike Bloomgren said. "All of my thoughts right now are how best to help Blain's family and his teammates in this very difficult period."

No cause of death has been given.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Padgett, a junior from Sour Lake, Texas, had 3.5 career sacks with the Owls while leading the defensive line with 41 tackles in 2016. He made the Conference USA Commissioner's Honor Roll in 2016 and '17.

"Our entire athletic department is in mourning over the loss of Blain Padgett," athletic director Joe Karlgaard said. "Blain was a great friend and teammate and the sense of loss is overwhelming to his teammates, his friends, but most importantly to his family, who are in our thoughts and prayers. We will do everything in our power to provide assistance to our student-athletes in this incredibly difficult time."