Houston running back Duke Catalon has left the team for personal reasons, the school confirmed on Monday.

Editor's Picks Houston standout Oliver says he'll go pro in '19 Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who last season became the first underclassman ever to win the Outland Trophy, said he plans to leave after his junior season to enter the NFL draft.

A rising senior, Catalon led the Cougars in rushing the past two seasons. He ran for 637 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017.

The Houston native was a highly regarded recruit coming out of Eisenhower High School, ranked as the No. 242 overall prospect in the 2014 ESPN 300.

Catalon initially signed with Texas, where he spent a year before transferring to Houston. He ran for 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns and added 367 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions during his Cougar career.