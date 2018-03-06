Houston running back Duke Catalon has left the team for personal reasons, the school confirmed on Monday.
A rising senior, Catalon led the Cougars in rushing the past two seasons. He ran for 637 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017.
The Houston native was a highly regarded recruit coming out of Eisenhower High School, ranked as the No. 242 overall prospect in the 2014 ESPN 300.
Catalon initially signed with Texas, where he spent a year before transferring to Houston. He ran for 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns and added 367 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions during his Cougar career.