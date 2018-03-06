The Los Angeles city attorney's office has filed five misdemeanor counts against USC wide receiver Joseph Lewis related to two separate domestic violence incidents, according to a spokesman.

Lewis, who is expected to be arraigned Tuesday, faces one count of domestic battery with an injury for an alleged incident that took place Feb. 5, and another two counts of the same charge for another alleged incident Feb. 11. He also has been charged with false imprisonment and domestic battery without an injury, according to Frank Mateljan of the city attorney's office.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office declined to file felony charges against Lewis following his arrest on Feb. 12. Police have not provided further details about the circumstances that led to the arrest.

In the wake of the arrest, USC suspended Lewis from all football-related activities and released the following statement:

"USC takes all reports of domestic abuse seriously and is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation. While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student has been suspended from all football-related activities. Student disciplinary records and student conduct proceedings are confidential at USC and protected by law."

Lewis did not appear on USC's official roster for spring practice when it was released Monday.

Lewis, a Los Angeles native, was the No. 1-ranked receiver for the Class of 2017 on the ESPN 300. He caught four passes for 39 yards as a true freshman this past season, but his role was expected to grow as USC replaces two of its top three receivers in 2018.