          Texas lands coveted grad transfer Calvin Anderson

          5:50 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          Texas landed coveted graduate transfer Calvin Anderson on Saturday, as the former Rice three-year starter and offensive tackle chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma, Auburn and Michigan.

          Anderson was an honorable-mention All-Conference USA selection last season.

          He should help the Longhorns absorb the loss of All-American left tackle Connor Williams, who left Texas early to declare for the NFL draft.

