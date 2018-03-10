Texas landed coveted graduate transfer Calvin Anderson on Saturday, as the former Rice three-year starter and offensive tackle chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma, Auburn and Michigan.
Anderson was an honorable-mention All-Conference USA selection last season.
He should help the Longhorns absorb the loss of All-American left tackle Connor Williams, who left Texas early to declare for the NFL draft.