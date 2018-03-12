Former Michigan State Spartans running back Madre London is headed to the Tennessee Volunteers as a graduate transfer.

London made the announcement Sunday night on Twitter and told ESPN.com that Tennessee recently offered him a roster spot.

With much consideration, I have officially committed to the University of Tennessee. #GoVols #RockyTop🔶⚪️ — Madre London (@madrelondon) March 11, 2018

London asked for his release from Michigan State in February and is on track to graduate from the school in May. London rushed for 304 yards on 83 carries last season with the Spartans in a reserve role.

"I felt like Tennessee was a great fit," London told ESPN.com "I like where they're heading and what they're trying to do with the program. They want to bring Tennessee back. It was a good situation for me knowing I could contribute right away."

London said Tennessee was the first school that contacted Michigan State for his release papers after he announced he would be leaving the Spartans. He also had been in communication with USC, Oregon, Georgia and Louisville.

The 6-foot-1, 218-pound London, a native of Little Rock, Ark., expects Tennessee to run a physical offense under new coach Jeremy Pruitt and offensive coordinator Tyson Helton.

"They're going to need a running back who can carry the load, and I can do that," London said. "I just want to be a playmaker, just work hard and be the life of the party, have everybody excited and work hard."