Michigan's football program has parted ways with its former director of performance weeks after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

An athletic department spokesman said Thursday that Fergus Connolly is no longer employed at Michigan.

Connolly came to the university in 2017 to oversee the program's sports science approach to training.

Connolly also took over director of operations duties following the 2017 season. He previously worked with head coach Jim Harbaugh when Harbaugh was the coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Connolly was arrested in early March on suspicion of drunken driving. Police were responding to reports of a hit-and-run accident with a parked car when they arrested Connolly shortly before noon on Monday, March 5.

The spokesman said Connolly was an employee of the athletic department until Thursday, but his role had changed and he had not worked directly with the football program for the past two months.