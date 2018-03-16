        <
        >

          South Dakota State football coach pleads no contest to DUI

          10:20 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          BROOKINGS, S.D. -- South Dakota State University football coach John Stiegelmeier has pleaded no contest to drunken driving.

          Stiegelmeier was arrested Jan. 27 and later apologized for what he said was a poor decision.

          Brookings County prosecutor Teree Nesvold tells the Argus Leader that Stiegelmeier pleaded no contest in a March 5 court appearance, and the judge granted a suspended imposition of sentence. If Stiegelmeier complies with the terms of probation, the case eventually will be wiped from his record.

          Nesvold says the arrangement is common with first-offense DUIs.

          Stiegelmeier is the winningest football coach in South Dakota State history, leading the Jackrabbits to a 148-97 record in 21 seasons.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.