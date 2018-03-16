Coach Scott Frost had an emotional last day as UCF's head coach as the Knights took down Auburn in the Peach Bowl, finishing 13-0. (1:06)

By Darren Rovell

An undefeated football season was worth more than $200 million to the University of Central Florida in equivalent advertising exposure. So says a report commissioned by the university, which the school released Friday.

The school worked in conjunction with media evaluation firm Joyce Julius & Associates to come up with the value of running the table.

UCFcapped an undefeated season with a 34-27 victory over Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The report took into account national television game broadcasts, television news coverage, print media, news on websites and social media.

Most of the exposure that the school garnered (an estimated $171 million) came in the latter part of the season, particularly the last four games. Those games played against local FAU, rival USF, the AAC championship game against Memphis and the Chick fil-A Peach Bowl win against Auburn.

Additional exposure was earned by the school, which was not part of the College Football Playoff, by declaring themselves "National Champions."

The report, which adds up media exposure and applies standard ad rates within that medium, was run through the end of January.