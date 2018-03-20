Florida Atlantic quarterback Chris Robison has been suspended indefinitely from the football program for violating team rules, coach Lane Kiffin announced Tuesday.

Robison, a sophomore who transferred to FAU from Oklahoma, is competing with De'Andre Johnson for the Owls' starting quarterback job.

"Chris has been suspended from all football activities for not doing things right off the field," Kiffin told reporters, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "Obviously he hurt himself but he hurt his team. We tried to run basically two practices on two fields with only three quarterbacks."

Florida Atlantic held its first practice of the spring on Tuesday.

Robison was dismissed from Oklahoma's program last August for violating team rules.

Florida Atlantic's quarterback job is up for grabs after Jason Driskel announced in January he was ending his football career. He led FAU to an 11-3 record, a Conference USA title and a victory in the Boca Raton Bowl while throwing for 2,247 yards, 15 touchdowns and four inteceptions in 2017.