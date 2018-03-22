GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Coach Jim McElwain took another loss three months after he left Florida.

McElwain sold his 11,000-square-foot home in Gainesville in late January for $1.4 million, $400,000 less than he paid for it in May 2015. The house was McElwain's final tie to the area.

Florida and McElwain parted ways in late October following a tumultuous week that started with the coach alleging family members received death threats and ended with a 42-7 loss to Southeastern Conference rival Georgia.

Michigan hired McElwain as its receivers coach last month.

McElwain, a former Alabama assistant and Colorado State head coach before taking over at Florida, made a little more than $20 million in salary, bonuses and a buyout for less than three years of work in Gainesville. McElwain, who went 22-12 at Florida, ended up receiving about $930,000 for each victory.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.