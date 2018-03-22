        <
          Tennessee, former AD John Currie agree to $2.5 million settlement

          7:26 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee has agreed to pay former athletic director John Currie $2.5 million as part of a settlement reached less than four months after he was suspended in the midst of a football coaching search.

          Currie already had received nearly $280,000 since being placed on paid leave in December. School officials announced Thursday that Currie will get an additional $2.2 million no later than April 1.

          Tennessee chancellor Beverly Davenport announced on Dec. 1 she was suspending Currie while seeing if the school could fire him for cause. Currie had been on the job only eight months and was looking for a new football coach at the time.

          Phillip Fulmer replaced Currie as athletic director.

          The buyout terms of Currie's contract said he'd be owed $5.5 million if he got fired without cause.

