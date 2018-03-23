Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a broken index finger during the Crimson Tide's opening spring practice that required surgery, his father told KHON2.

The rising sophomore suffered the injury Tuesday. Galu Tagovailoa told the station his son had successful surgery on the left hand, which was injured in what he called a "freak accident."

Tagovailoa, who is in a quarterback competition with Jalen Hurts, returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday and was seen wearing a glove on the affected hand.

Tagovailoa didn't start a game as a freshman last season, but came off the bench in the second half of the national championship game, throwing three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime.

Hurts, a rising junior and former SEC Offensive Player of the Year, threw for 2,081 yards, 17 touchdowns and one interception last season. He also rushed for 855 yards and eight touchdowns.