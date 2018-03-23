Florida State wide receiver Nyqwan Murray suffered a slight meniscus tear and will likely miss the rest of spring practice, coach Willie Taggart said Friday.

Last season, Murray led the team with 40 catches for 604 yards and had four receiving touchdowns.

The wide receiver injured the knee Wednesday during punt return drills and had to be helped off the field.

"He'll be out the rest of spring," Taggart told Noles247. "Had a little knee injury, a little meniscus. I think it's a tear on the side there. He'll be back quickly."