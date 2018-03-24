ATHENS, Georgia -- University of Georgia officials have fired an assistant equipment manager who was arrested Friday night on felony eavesdropping and drug charges.

James Kevin Purvis, 37, was being held Saturday morning in the Athens-Clarke County Jail on $16,000 bond. He faces three felony counts of eavesdropping or surveillance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Georgia spokesman Claude Felton said the athletics department notified UGA police of the incident, and Purvis was fired early in the investigation.

"As soon as it learned of the incident, the Athletic Association notified the University of Georgia Police Department, who began their investigation," the statement read. "The University took immediate action, and the employee was terminated early in the investigation. Based on the findings of the police investigation, no student-athletes were victims in this incident."

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday morning that an unidentified person discovered a camera hidden in the shower area of Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. UGA officials notified police on Feb. 27 and officers searched the football team's locker room, training facility and weight room, as well as Purvis' car and home.

Purvis is a native of Ocilla, Georgia, and has worked as an assistant equipment manager with the Bulldogs since 2006, according to the athletic department's website. He held a similar position at Valdosta State University.