Quarterback Jett Duffey was among four Texas Tech players who were jailed Sunday morning following a disturbance in front of a Lubbock nightclub, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Duffey was booked on a charge of criminal mischief and accused of damaging property, according to the Star-Telegram. Cornerback Desmond Smith-Williams, safety Christian Malik Shakur Taylor and receiver Quan Shorts were also arrested. Taylor faces a charge of criminal mischief after being accused of smashing a windshield.

"Texas Tech Athletics was made aware this morning of an incident involving members of our football program," a university spokesperson said in a statement. "We are still looking into the matter at this time."

Before rejoining the team in August, Duffey had been suspended during the spring and summer of 2017 after a Title IX hearing panel sided with a woman who alleged that Duffey had sex with her when she was too incapacitated to consent. A grand jury ultimately decided that there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute the case.

Duffey is competing with McLane Carter for Texas Tech's starting quarterback job this spring.