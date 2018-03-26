Florida International has hired former college and pro quarterback and NFL assistant Ken Dorsey as an assistant athletic director.

Dorsey will work closely with both FIU athletic director Pete Garcia and football coach Butch Davis. He will assist Davis with fundraising and other areas around the program, but will not have any on-field responsibilities. Dorsey will begin his role in April. Davis recruited Dorsey to the University of Miami while serving as coach there, and Dorsey played two seasons for Davis before Davis left for the Cleveland Browns.

Ken Dorsey, watching Cam Newton throw, spent five seasons as the Panthers quarterbacks coach. AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Dorsey spent the past five seasons as the quarterbacks coach for the NFL's Carolina Panthers before being fired in January. He had joined the Panthers as a scout for the previous two seasons after finishing his playing career with the CFL's Toronto Argonauts in 2010. Dorsey played six NFL seasons for the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns before being released in February 2009.

"I am super excited that Ken Dorsey is going to be a part of our athletic department," Davis said in a prepared statement. "He brings class, integrity and great knowledge of what it's like being around championship programs. He's well respected throughout the NFL. He'll be a great addition/"

Dorsey helped the University of Miami to a national championship in 2001 and twice became a Heisman Trophy finalist. He remains the school's all-time leading passer with 9,565 passing yards and 86 touchdowns.

As a coach, Dorsey mentored the Panthers' Cam Newton for five years.

"I think extremely highly of Ken Dorsey," Newton said in a statement. "He is an extremely hard and efficient worker. My challenge was also to beat him to work. He made my life as easy as possible. He'll bring a newness and spark to FIU."