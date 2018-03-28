TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back throwing in practice on a limited basis after breaking a bone in his throwing hand last week, coach Nick Saban said on Tuesday.

Saban said that Tagovailoa, a rising sophomore, has made a nice recovery and is able to grip the football, execute handoffs and do some throwing.

"Obviously he's got a bad hand and we don't want to hit on his hand," Saban said, "but hopefully in a short period of time he'll be able to go back out there."

Saban said that the swelling and pain in Tagovailoa's injured hand are subsiding and that "no special provisions" are needed for him in terms of contact during practice.

Tagovailoa didn't start a game as a true freshman last season before entering the second half of the national championship game and leading Alabama to a come-from-behind win over Georgia. He threw three touchdowns in the game, including the game winner in overtime.

Jalen Hurts, who started all but one game the past two seasons and won SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2016, is competing with Tagovailoa for the job of starting quarterback this spring.

Hurts threw for 2,081 yards, 17 touchdowns and one interception as a sophomore last season. He also rushed for 855 yards and eight touchdowns.