Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said former quarterback Wilton Speight is considering a return to the Wolverines next season.

Speight is scheduled to graduate and had announced that he planned to transfer and play a final season at another school.

But Harbaugh, chatting with John Madden on his "Attack Each Day: The Harbaughs' Podcast," said Tuesday that Speight's return to Ann Arbor next season is not out of the question.

"I don't rule it out completely," Harbaugh said. "Wilton is going to be a graduate transfer. ... Wilton graduates in May, and he's weighing some of his options.

"He's first taking a look and seeing what else is out there, who is in need of a starting quarterback. But he hasn't closed the door on coming back."

Speight threw for 3,192 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his career at Michigan. He started the Wolverines' first four games in 2017 before fracturing three vertebrae in a win at Purdue on Sept. 23 and missing the rest of the season.

One of the factors for Speight will likely be whether the NCAA allows Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson to play in the 2018 season. Patterson has requested a waiver from the NCAA, saying he was misled by former coach Hugh Freeze about the extent of potential NCAA punishments for the Rebels.

"We're waiting to see if he will be supported to play by the NCAA immediately," Harbaugh said.

Brandon Peters and freshman Dylan McCaffrey, ESPN's No. 6-ranked quarterback in the 2017 recruiting class, likely will also vie for quarterback duties next season.