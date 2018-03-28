EAST LANSING, Mich. -- He scored one of the most memorable touchdowns in Michigan State history.

Now Jalen Watts-Jackson appears ready to finish his college career elsewhere.

Watts-Jackson, who etched his name into Michigan State lore by scoring the winning touchdown against Michigan in 2015 on a botched punt, says he has requested his release from the Spartans.

"With much thanks to the academic staff I will be graduating this year," he said in a message posted on Twitter. "After much consideration I have asked for my release to pursue a new program for my last year."

Watts-Jackson has appeared in 22 games with Michigan State. He has a season of eligibility left.

"I would like to thank coach [Mark] Dantonio and the Spartan football program for the love and support," he said.

With the Spartans trailing Michigan in the final seconds three years ago, Wolverines punter Blake O'Neill failed to handle a snap. In the ensuing scramble, Watts-Jackson grabbed the ball and ran 38 yards on the game's final play, giving the Spartans a 27-23 victory.

Michigan State went on to reach the College Football Playoff that season. Watts-Jackson, however, was badly hurt on the touchdown against Michigan. The defensive back missed the final seven games of the 2015 season with a fractured hip.