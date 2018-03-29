Penn State coach James Franklin had some good news for Nittany Lions fans Wednesday.

Editor's Picks Meet the Ivy Leaguer leading Penn State's life after Saquon Barkley Penn State's all-everything RB is off to the NFL. Its creative offensive coordinator is now the head coach at Mississippi State. So it falls to 37-year-old former Cornell QB Ricky Rahne to keep the PSU offense flying.

Watts-Jackson plans to leave Michigan State Jalen Watts-Jackson, who scored the winning touchdown against Michigan on the game's final play in 2015, said on Twitter on Wednesday that he has requested his release from Michigan State. He intends to play elsewhere for his final season of eligibility.

Mater Dei, IMG Academy game full of prospects In a game on Sept. 21 between Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California, and IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, 20 ESPN Junior 300 prospects from the 2019 class will be featured, including seven ranked in the top 100. 2 Related

Backup quarterback Tommy Stevens, after exploring his options, has decided not to transfer and will return to Happy Valley next season.

"I did some searching around,'' Stevens said Wednesday. "I did talk to some schools. I looked around and found out Penn State is still the best place for me.''

Stevens, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, is expected to be Trace McSorley's backup in 2018, and he could be the Lions' starter in 2019.

"Tommy and his family handled this unbelievably well," Franklin said. "Obviously, as a coach, I am elated that Tommy is gonna stay with us.''

In limited playing time, Stevens has shown versatility as a quarterback, a halfback and a receiver. Last season as a signal-caller, he was 14 of 27 passing for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 190 yards rushing and four touchdowns, as well as 60 yards receiving and two touchdowns in 2017.

"We can use him as a Wildcat quarterback," Franklin told SI.com. "We can use him in some situational stuff in the red zone. We can use him in the four-minute [offense]. We can use him as a receiver. We also want to look at him for some spots on special teams, as well. With Tommy, he wants to be a leader on the team and have a significant role.