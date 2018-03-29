The Michigan Wolverines have canceled a home-and-home series with the Virginia Tech Hokies as part of several scheduling adjustments for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The Wolverines will pay a $375,000 cancellation fee to Virginia Tech for the games. The series was announced in May 2013, and the games would have marked the first regular-season meetings between the schools.

Michigan moved its game with Washington up one week in 2021, as the Wolverines now will host the Huskies on Sept. 11. Washington will host Michigan to open the 2020 season.

In 2016, Michigan canceled a series with Arkansas, set for 2018 and 2019, so it could resume its series with Notre Dame. The cancellation drew criticism from Arkansas officials. The Wolverines open the 2018 season at Notre Dame Sept. 1 and will host the Fighting Irish in 2019.

Michigan is replacing the 2021 Virginia Tech game with Arkansas State, which will visit Ann Arbor on Sept. 19 for the schools' first meeting.