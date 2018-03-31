Baylor University paid former football coach Art Briles $15.1 million and former president Kenneth Starr $4.5 million after they were forced out in wake of the university's sexual assault scandal in 2016, according to federal tax forms recently filed by the school.

The settlements, which were previously undisclosed, were included in Baylor's 990 tax forms for 2016, which were recently filed with the Internal Revenue Service.

The Dallas Morning News first reported the settlements.

Briles, 62, was fired as Baylor's coach on June 24, 2016, and he received less than half of the $39 million he was owed under the terms of his contract. He had eight years remaining on a 10-year contract extension that he signed in November 2013. The tax returns revealed Briles was paid about $6.19 million per season, which would have made him the Big 12's highest-paid coach and one of the highest paid in the FBS.

Starr, who was initially demoted from president and chancellor and then later resigned, was making about $1.3 million per year.

Former Baylor athletics director Ian McCaw, who resigned shortly after Briles was fired in 2016, received a settlement of $761,509. McCaw was hired by Liberty University in November 2016.

Baylor's handling of sexual violence allegations and other complaints involving students and football players has been heavily scrutinized over the past two years.

The scandal led to multiple investigations by the Texas Rangers, McLennan County District Attorney's office, U.S. Department of Education, Big 12 and NCAA. Ten Title IX lawsuits have been filed against the university by a total of 22 women, including 20 who alleged being either sexually assaulted or physically assaulted, and four of the complaints have been either settled or dismissed.