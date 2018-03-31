        <
          Southern California DT Kenny Bigelow transferring to West Virginia

          12:04 PM ET
          Jake Trotter
          Defensive tackle Kenny Bigelow, once a top 25 national recruit who then suffered two major knee injuries, is transferring from Southern California to West Virginia.

          Bigelow, who initially announced he was retiring from football in October before the NCAA awarded him a sixth year of eligibility, will be eligible in 2018 for the Mountaineers as a graduate transfer.

          Bigelow suffered season-ending knee injuries in 2014 and 2016. Though he played sparingly for the Trojans last season, he could be a key addition for West Virginia. Earlier this week, the Mountaineers lost freshman All-American defensive tackle Lamonte McDougle, who decided to transfer.

